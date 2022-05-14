A warm weekend with hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms

North Alabama's storm coverage increases slightly to start the weekend. Pop-up storm will be possible Saturday afternoon, lasting into the early evening. Expect similar conditions and chances Sunday. However, many areas may stay completely dry both this afternoon through sunset Sunday.
Our next cold front brings the best rain chances just as we wrap up the weekend. Scattered storms out ahead of the cold front arrive Sunday night and weaken as they trek east through North Alabama early Monday morning. An isolated storm could be strong, but the overall severe risk is low at this time. Then by midweek, heat builds back into the region, with highs surging into the low to possibly mid 90s for the first time this year.