A warm weekend followed by a stormy start to next week

With clouds on the increase, lows will be milder tonight. We'll wake up to temperatures in the lower 50s Saturday morning. The afternoon will still be warm thanks to a south wind, so expect highs in the mid to upper 70s.
By Saturday night, a stray shower won't be impossible, mainly in our northwestern counties. That isolated shower chance continues Sunday for all of North Alabama. Temperatures should still manage to reach the upper 70s after starting the day in the upper 50s!
The other shoe drops, so to speak, when it comes to our nice weather on Monday. A cold front will pass during the afternoon/evening. Although there are timing discrepancies in the models, the front should pass when daytime heating will provide sufficient fuel for strong thunderstorms. A Slight Risk (2 out of 5) has been introduced by the SPC for all of North Alabama on Monday. Damaging wind looks to be the main threat, but embedded tornadoes within a squall line look possible, too.
Once this front passes, the drop in temperatures might be a bit of a shock to the system. We'll hit the 70s one more time Monday before plummeting to the mid 50s for highs Tuesday. Although Tuesday gives us a break in the rain, showers pick back up Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures look to moderate a bit before what looks to be another BIG plunge next weekend.