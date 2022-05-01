 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Madison, southeastern Limestone and central Morgan Counties through
545 PM CDT...

At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Priceville, or 8 miles east of Hartselle, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal, Priceville, Falkville, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport, Somerville, Mooresville and
Valhermoso Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 615 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

A Virginia tattoo shop will give you a 'mayo-themed' tattoo for free

  • Updated
  • 0
Duke's Mayonnaise is hoping to become the "most tatttooed mayo brand" through a collaboration with Yellow Bird Tattoo in Virginia.

 Courtesy Joseph Fessman, Owner of Yellow Bird Tattoo

Love mayonnaise enough to put it on your body forever? A Virginia tattoo shop might just have the perfect deal for you.

Yellow Bird Tattoo is teaming up with Richmond-based Duke's Mayonnaise to offer free, mayonnaise-themed tattoos — for one day only.

The special flash tattoo event will take place on May 13th, according to an Instagram account promoting the event. Mayo-lovers can choose from a set menu of over 40 designs, tattooed with color or in black on their arms and legs.

Designs range from something simple like a classic heart surrounding the name "Duke's," to more creative ideas, like a snail with a mayonnaise container for its shell.

But it might be hard to snag an appointment. According to the Duke's Mayo Tattoos Instagram, all slots for the event are currently full. Interested clients can still send an email to be placed on a waitlist in case of cancellations.

And for a price, mayo fans who missed the promotion will still be able to get tattoos with some of the unique designs inked afterwards.

The brand says that they want to be the "most tattooed mayo brand in the world."

"A huge thank you to our twang gang, our Duke's crew, our mayo kings and queens that want to ink this incredible flash and mayo loyalty on your bodies," said Duke's Mayonnaise brand on Instagram. "You're the real MVPS."

