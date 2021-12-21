'A viral blizzard for our community': concerns over treating omicron without monoclonal antibodies

Omicron cases are increasing across the country, and unlike before doctors might not have a treatment for this highly transmissible Covid-19 variant.
Synergy Wellness is a clinic in Huntsville offering monoclonal antibody treatment. They have seen the demand for treatment double in the past two weeks.
The clinic is now treating about 30 patients a day and say the delta variant is still the dominant strain in Huntsville. But once omicron takes over, unvaccinated patients might not be able to get the treatment they need.
One of the patients receiving the treatment on Tuesday says she did not know she had COVID at first.
"I thought I had a regular cold because it's all the same symptoms as a regular cold, and I tested positive for COVID," says Kimberly Mertz as she receives the monoclonal antibody infusion.
She is grateful there is a treatment so readily accessible.
"There are things that can help us get through COVID," says Mertz.
But what if the treatment no longer works on new variants?
"We know that the sotrovimab is effective against it but there's some question as to the effectiveness of our other monoclonal antibodies against this new variant," says Dr. Steven Werdehoff, the owner of Synergy Wellness.
Studies show current monoclonal antibodies are not as effective against omicron. That is a frightening fact for Dr. Werdehoff as his clinic received notice of their first positive omicron case on Tuesday.
"Basically it looks like this omicron is more infectious than anything we've seen yet, and really could create a viral blizzard for our community and the nation over the next several weeks," explains Dr. Werdehoff.
Until doctors have a better understanding for how to treat the new variant, he says his clinic will keep treating as many people as they can with their current supply of doses.
"[It's] the choice between giving a patient nothing and giving them something that might be beneficial... you know?" says Dr. Werdehoff.
He hopes within in a week scientists will have a better understanding on the exact effects the current monoclonal antibody treatments have against the omicron variant. He says this 'viral blizzard' is about to hit the Huntsville community hard without a way to combat the new variant.