'A very deadly combination': A warning about drug Xylazine in Madison County

A drug intended for veterinary use is now being mixed with fentanyl, making it incredibly dangerous for humans.
It's called Xylazine.
In the words of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration it's making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier.
The drug has made its way to North Alabama where Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill confirmed one recent death from it.
The hope is that number doesn't increase.
Berryhill says there's been a spike in overdose deaths in Madison County with three alone on Monday and seven in the past week.
"It's one drug today and then something else comes out and something after that," Partnership for a Drug-Free Community Director of Recovery Services Carl Wilkerson said.
Xylazine is a drug also known as Tranq.
In addition to the DEA's issued warning about the drug, President Biden has called it a threat to the U.S.
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use only many years ago.
"Specifically for large animals, cattle, horses things like that," Wilkerson said. "So it's primarily a sedative used for short-term procedures on animals or what not."
The already powerful drug mixed with fentanyl is dangerous.
Often times the user doesn't realize what they're consuming is laced.
"Right now it's not being used on its own," Wilkerson said. "It's actually an additive in the street drug fentanyl now, used to make the high a little more potent and also last a little longer."
What's different about Xylazine is it doesn't respond to Narcan because it isn't an opioid.
Still, experts always recommend administering Narcan if someone has overdosed.
If you or someone you know is battling a drug addiction, Partnership for a Drug-Free Community would love to be of assistance to you.
You can learn more about the organization and the resources they provide here.