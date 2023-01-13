A Trinity woman devastated over damage to her family's home after EF-1 tornado

The past day and a half has been an emotional one for many families after Thursday's EF-1 tornado that hit parts of Lawrence and Morgan Counties.
For Felicia Hill, it's an experience she never wants to live out again.
"Then came the noise I've never heard before," said Hill. "It's what they say it sounds like a train and it's also ominous."
The tornado struck her family's property, uprooting a handful of trees, destroying her late father's shed and half of the porch's roof.
Losing her father's shed has been a hard pill to swallow for Hill, as it is a memory of her father, who passed away in 2022.
Hill said there has been a silver lining out of the damage the tornado caused, as the community came out to help her.
"My boss and the guys at my bus shop came by yesterday and asked to help," said Hill. "There's been several people to come by and ask."
So while there is still some pain, Hill said she is grateful for her family's safety and her loving community.
"I've lived my whole life here and I don't want to go anywhere else," said Hill. "I want to spend my last days here."