A Taylor-made trio: Florence brothers complete College World Series trifecta

For college baseball fans, Omaha is always the dream.
The home of the College World Series since 1950, Nebraska’s largest city is the only place where teams can claim the sport's top prize.
Florence’s Kin and Emily Taylor have had a few reasons to visit Charles Schwab Field in recent years. Their three sons -- Collin, Evan and Grant, all pitchers -- each have been part of College World Series squads.
Having one kid make it to the College World Series is an accomplishment.— Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) June 19, 2023
Florence's Kin (@ktaylor74) and Emily Taylor (@Emily_Taylor6) have had all three of their sons travel to Omaha:
⚾️Collin (Arkansas, 2019)
⚾️Evan (Arkansas, 2022)
⚾️Grant (LSU, 2023) pic.twitter.com/N8FDuehD9t
“You envisioned it,” Kin said. “I don’t know if you really thought it would happen.”
“I think it’s a lot harder to get to Omaha than anybody that’s going into college baseball ever expects, Emily added. “A lot of things have to fall into place for your team to be in that last eight.”
The family’s first trip to the Schwab was back in 2019, going to support their oldest son Collin and the Arkansas Razorbacks. He did not make an appearance. Evan was also on that team but was already playing summer ball in Alaska that year. He got his chance in 2022, pitching several innings in three games against Ole Miss.
“Arkansas gave the boys their world series jerseys, so, of course, we have them framed. And at home in our basement, we’ve got Collin’s framed and then Evan’s framed and then there’s a spot for Grant,” Emily said. “So, you’re hoping the whole time that -- you know, you don’t want one to not get to go when the other two have had this awesome experience.”
This season with LSU, Grant completed the trifecta. Though this trip is a bittersweet one as the sophomore missed the entire season with a torn UCL.
“It just wasn’t in the plan this year, I guess, so maybe he’ll get to do it again,” Emily said of her son’s injury.
With all three attending the College World Series, the next step is logical -- getting the boys to the real thing.
“That would be awesome,” Kin said. “I mean, again, you can envision it, you can hope for it, but the chances are low. But they’re not zero. That’s the thing, they’re not zero. So let's have some hope for it.”