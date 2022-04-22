A taste of summertime this weekend

Aside from a few passing clouds, we've got sunshine all weekend and highs in the mid-80s!
The streak ends Monday with an approaching cold front. Showers and a few storms increase in coverage through the afternoon and evening and linger into Tuesday. Although we should still be in the lower 80s Monday, temperatures dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday in the wake of the cold front.
The rest of the week looks dry and quiet and temperatures slowly rebound back into the upper 70s by the end of the work week.