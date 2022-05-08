A taste of summer heat this workweek

The warming trend that began Mother's Day is just getting started. North Alabama climbs to the mid 80s Monday under sunny skies.
As early as Tuesday the first 90s of the year will be recorded in isolated areas. This early season heat way will peak on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. Despite the midweek peak in temperatures, highs will still remain a several degrees above normal through the weekend.
The next chance for rain arrives next weekend with the approach of our next cold front. By far the best chances of rain and thunderstorms will be Sunday as the front passes through North Alabama.