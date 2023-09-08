A taste of fall that will stick around into the weekend

A nice taste of fall! Highs today will reach the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Low humidity will make for a great day to be outside! Temperatures drop into the 70s during tonight's high school football games.
Spotty showers are possible Saturday afternoon mainly east of I-65. A small shower chance stays with us Sunday but most remain dry. There's no need to cancel outdoor weekend plans but keep the umbrella handy.
After a brief warm up to near 90 Monday and Tuesday, temperatures fall back into the low 80s by next Wednesday thanks to a cold front. Some locations may see highs in the 70s late next week and lows in the middle to upper 50s!
TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.