 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 745 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A sunny and cold Saturday on the way

  • Updated
  • 0

Weather 02/04/22
After a very cold end to the work week, we'll be down to the lower 20s Saturday morning. It'll stay breezy with a northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH - that puts wind chill values in the low teens when we wake up!
 
The sun pops back out Saturday and temperatures will be a little warmer...but not by much. We'll hit the lower 40s then drop back into the low to mid 20s for lows Sunday morning. Sunny, quiet weather lasts through next week with high pressure in control. Expect a streak of highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s!
Saturday

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you