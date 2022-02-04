A sunny and cold Saturday on the way

After a very cold end to the work week, we'll be down to the lower 20s Saturday morning. It'll stay breezy with a northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH - that puts wind chill values in the low teens when we wake up!
The sun pops back out Saturday and temperatures will be a little warmer...but not by much. We'll hit the lower 40s then drop back into the low to mid 20s for lows Sunday morning. Sunny, quiet weather lasts through next week with high pressure in control. Expect a streak of highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s!