A Sunday full of sunshine

  • Updated
Sunday Morning Forecast

Sunday's high temperature will sit in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies and nice breeze. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid-50s and that's where they'll stay for breakfast on Monday as well. The pattern of sunshine, lows in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-80s with lower humidity continues for the remainder of the work-week and even the weekend ahead.

Sunday Forecast

Our only chance for rain this week is a slight one. Isolated showers are possible on Friday afternoon, but it will be just some spots of patchy drizzle and most all of us will end up staying dry throughout the day.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.

