...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A stormy start to Easter weekend

  • Updated
There's a Marginal Risk (1/5) for isolated severe storms for most of North Alabama through early Saturday morning. The main threats from any stronger storms will be gusty wind and small hail, along with heavy rain.

Lows will be in the upper 50s tonight, and it will otherwise be cloudy. A line of storms arrives from the northwest just after midnight, pushing southeast of the area by sunrise Saturday. The remainder of the day will be fairly quiet with only the chance for an isolated shower and even some sunshine as highs reach the mid-70s.

Easter Sunday is still a little bit of a toss-up. Model data is not in great agreement, but the commonality seems to indicate that the bulk of the more persistent rain and storms, along with any stronger activity, will stay just to our southwest. I wouldn't put ALL my eggs in that Easter basket, though. It would be better to have a plan for a rainy day just in case. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-60s.

More rain and storms return overnight Sunday into Monday, then we catch a little break. Some showers and storms looks possible Wednesday, but that's not a sure bet just yet.

Early Saturday Morning

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores