A stormy start to Easter weekend

There's a Marginal Risk (1/5) for isolated severe storms for most of North Alabama through early Saturday morning. The main threats from any stronger storms will be gusty wind and small hail, along with heavy rain.
Lows will be in the upper 50s tonight, and it will otherwise be cloudy. A line of storms arrives from the northwest just after midnight, pushing southeast of the area by sunrise Saturday. The remainder of the day will be fairly quiet with only the chance for an isolated shower and even some sunshine as highs reach the mid-70s.
Easter Sunday is still a little bit of a toss-up. Model data is not in great agreement, but the commonality seems to indicate that the bulk of the more persistent rain and storms, along with any stronger activity, will stay just to our southwest. I wouldn't put ALL my eggs in that Easter basket, though. It would be better to have a plan for a rainy day just in case. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-60s.
More rain and storms return overnight Sunday into Monday, then we catch a little break. Some showers and storms looks possible Wednesday, but that's not a sure bet just yet.