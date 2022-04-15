A stormy start to Easter weekend

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 04/05/1974. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&