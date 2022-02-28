A spring-like start to March

High pressure in control keeps things quiet for the next several days and we'll gradually be warming.
Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark again tonight thanks to a mostly clear sky. Although some thin, high clouds move in from the west, they won't be enough to help hold temperatures up. For Tuesday, afternoon temperatures reach the mid 60s and by Wednesday we'll be flirting with 70! Overnight lows moderate as well, increasing to the 40s by the end of the week.
The weekend will be a bit of a transition period between our gorgeous work week weather and another round of rain and storms. At this point, the ridge in control looks to keep this next system just to our west Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, the ridge breaks down enough to allow our next round of rain and storms to move into North Alabama. In addition to more rain, we'll also be monitoring the data in the coming days for the risk of stronger storms Monday, then flooding outside the 7-day period.