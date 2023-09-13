A small chance of a shower or two this afternoon

Slightly cooler and less humid weather has returned to North Alabama. A mix of sun and clouds persists today. There is a very small chance for a passing shower but most of us will stay dry. Afternoon highs reach the mid-80s.
Rain chances appear to be slightly higher Thursday afternoon with about a 20 percent chance you will catch a shower or two. Overall the same pattern continues for both Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to middle 80s and a passing afternoon shower or two possible.
The weekend is not a washout but shower and thunderstorm chances are climbing Saturday. A few storms Saturday could produce gusty winds but the severe weather risk looks low. Storms come to an end by Sunday morning thanks to another cold front moving through North Alabama. Highs remain in the mid-80s all next week.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.