A small break from the cold Thursday before frigid air returns to end the week

Some good news awaits us Thursday in the form of a "warm up." The wind begins to shift out of the south and we'll see one more day with highs in the lower 50s. Thin, high clouds continue to increase during the afternoon so we will see a day with filtered sunshine.
That "warm up" to the 50s is quite temporary. Another cold front is on approach, not bringing much in the way of precipitation but packing a punch with our next drop in temperatures. This means that the clouds and frontal passage keep temperatures near 40 for a high on Friday. Wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s by Friday evening. It's also worth mentioning that a few flurries are possible in southern middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama, but many of us won't see much in the way of flakes or accumulation. Actual temperatures hit the upper teens Saturday morning.
It will remain cold all of Saturday and it will feel even colder. We are looking at wind chill values in the single digits Saturday morning thanks to a strong northwest wind. Temperatures will struggle to break past the freezing mark Saturday and that wind will keep it feeling like the teens and 20s all day. All of this even with abundant sunshine.
The end of the weekend looks a bit better with temperatures rebounding to the lower 50. This fairly dry pattern becomes a bit wetter and more active by the middle of next week.