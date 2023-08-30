A Shoals area high school ranks as one of Alabama's best

One Shoals area school ranks as one of Alabama's best.
Russellville High School landed in the top 18 out of 386 ranked and graded by U.S. News & World Report.
The rankings are based on the 2020-2021 school year.
Russellville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Heath Grimes says this achievement took a team effort.
“So, I had to dig in on how to be a better leader and support our students of color and diversity. And if we don't change our mindset to make sure that it is not ok that just because english isn't their first language, then we will always be complacent. We will always be where we are,” said Grimes.
The 2021-2022 results should be in by the first of the year and are expected to be even better.