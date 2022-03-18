A second round of storms Friday could be strong to severe

This morning's round of storms exits east by lunchtime. Afterwards, a lull in the rain will set in for much of Friday afternoon. That lull may include sunshine breaking through clearing skies and a quick warm up to the low 70s. If the atmosphere "recovers" enough when the some sun pops out, we will have the energy necessary for afternoon and evening storms ahead of and along today's cold front.
SPC has most of North Alabama in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Areas near the Mississippi state-line are in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) because those areas will run out of time to warm up before the cold front arrives.
Instead of a line of storms, data is indicating the potential for individual storms — supercells. This is why there is a chance for tornadoes along with the damaging wind threat today. As mentioned previously, this is a threat highly dependent on how much instability (energy) we'll have left over after the morning rain. In any case, the severe threat comes to an end Friday with the passage of the cold front late Friday evening.
We're dry this weekend but Saturday will be cloudy with highs struggling to reach the low 60s. Spring starts Sunday with the vernal equinox occurring at 10:33 AM CDT. It will feel like spring Sunday afternoon with highs near 70 and mostly sunny skies.