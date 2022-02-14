'A safety hazard': Drivers call for better precautions on Hobbs Island Road after deadly crash

People are calling for change after a deadly car crash Sunday night on Hobbs Island Road.
"Everyone drives through here, whether it's to stop at the river or to come here to the gas station," Avani Chaudahri said.
She works at the Marathon gas station off Hobbs Island Road. She was anxious when she heard of the fatal wreck.
"I was like, 'I hope it's not one of my customers, because that would break my heart,'" Chaudahri said.
Huntsville Police believe 62-year-old James Michael Rusiniak died when he drove his sports car through road barriers and off the road into the Flint River on Sunday night. His body was found inside the submerged car.
Now, drivers are worried about it happening again.
"I'm also concerned about my safety, when my loved ones are driving — heck, even my customers. My friends are driving down this road," Kimberly O'Connor said.
People in the area said they're always extra cautious when driving down the road, especially at night.
"It's scary," Avani Chaudahri said. "It's so dark. There's no lights."
"There's just that big drop. It's just ravine — no guardrails, no anything," O'Connor added.
Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said guardrails were added to elevated areas on the road about a year ago. It was part of a million-dollar safety project, but some said they haven't noticed those changes.
"I don't see any guardrails out there," O'Connor said.
That's causing some frustration.
"Honestly, what am I paying for? What are my taxes going to?" O'Connor said.
Drivers said they want to see more guardrails installed, more lights added and the road widened. They hope it prevents any more deadly crashes.
"It's a life lost right there, and it wouldn't have if they fixed what they had to," Chaudahri said.
"It's unfortunate. It's very unfortunate that something like that has to happen in order for change to be made, but hopefully change does happen and that does light a fire under somebody, because it can happen again right now," O'Connor said. "It can happen again tomorrow."
Right now, there are barriers on Hobbs Island Road. They were put up this weekend for crews to replace a pipe that deteriorated over time. The project is expected to last around 10 days.
It's unclear if there are any other safety projects planned for Hobbs Island Road at this time.