A refreshing break from the high humidity tonight and tomorrow

Enjoy this rare break from the high humidity while we have it! Drier air and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall to the low and mid-60s tonight. This will be our coolest night in several weeks.
Humidity will remain lower than normal tomorrow which will keep conditions completely dry and mainly sunny. Highs will be near 90. Humidity will return to seasonal norms Wednesday through the rest of the extended forecast. Highs will stick around the low 90s through the rest of the week.
Isolated showers and storms should stay confined to northwest Alabama on Wednesday. More widespread storms are expected Thursday, Friday and throughout the upcoming weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: WNW 3-7 MPH.