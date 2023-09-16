A rainy start to the weekend for most

A few pockets of rain already this morning but more is on the way throughout the day today. One or two of these storms may produce strong wind gusts, but the main concerns will be heavy downpours and lightning. It won't rain all day but it will be off and on for most of us into the evening hours tonight.
Conditions will dry out early on Sunday. Highs this weekend will stick around the upper 70s to mid 80s. Highs in the mid 80s are here to stay next week while overnight lows will generally hover around the low 60s. We look to stay dry for most of the week before low end rain chances come back into the forecast for next weekend.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers & storms early. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.