A post Roe reality: What Alabama activist have to say a year since the historic SCOTUS decision

June 24 marks a year since the Supreme Court knocked down Roe v Wade, ending guaranteed abortion access in the United States.
Now, Alabama has one of the strictest abortion laws in the country, only allowing abortions in cases of medical emergency. Huntsville had been home to one of only three state clinics offering abortions.
Before, the Yellowhammer Fund, a non-profit based out of Birmingham, helped people in the Deep South fund their abortions and, in some cases, helped them travel if need be. Now, they are doing what they can to help in this new environment, and Development Manager Heidi Miller said this is their new reality.
"A lot of folks are just going to continue their pregnancies regardless of whether they intended to or not, and so we're really just trying to fill the gap for all of those folks who are falling through those cracks as far as just not getting the health care access they need and deserve," Miller said.
The Yellowhammer Fund provides free diapers, baby wipes, period products, and safe sex kits with emergency contraceptives to help those struggling. Miller believes the South is often forgotten in the aftermath when these big decisions are made.
"If people pay attention to the South, it tends to be places like Georgia or Texas where they have much larger metropolitan areas, and then when you see states like ours - Alabama, states like Mississippi, Arkansas - we are kind of just utterly forgotten and don't see a whole lot of movement from national organs," Miller said.
Yellowhammer Fund plans to launch its "Repro Bus" tour on Saturday. It will visit five cities across the state this summer, including Huntsville and Guntersville, where they will pass out reproductive health and baby products.
Reverend James Henderson served under a group once known as the Alabama alliance against abortion. And for three decades, they worked in North Alabama to prevent abortion clinics from staying in business and help women find other options.
They protested outside the Alabama Women's Center for many years. Henderson says they did this for the children.
"Well, the unborn babies have no advocates, but we are the advocates for the unborn. So we speak for them, and we speak for life," Henderson said.
According to a recent study by the Society of Family Planning, in the six months after Roe v Wade fell, there were thirty-two thousand fewer abortions. He said the overturning of Roe v Wade is a relief.
"Well, I can only say that it was really a pleasant surprise when it was overturned last year, and it was such a relief after 30 years of being out here in the cold and heat and rain and a blessing not to have to come back, but we would if we had to," Henderson said.
When asked about the children brought into a world where they were not necessarily wanted, how do they help those children? Henderson said they have worked to improve the foster care system in Alabama by passing legislation that makes it easier for people to adopt and foster.