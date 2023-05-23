A pair of dry and sunny days ahead for North Alabama

The rain we picked up earlier today will continue to clear out as we head toward this evening. You can expect a dry and mostly clear night with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful day! Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s. Thursday looks similar with more sunshine and highs around the mid 80s.
Isolated daytime thunderstorms may return to the area Friday through Memorial Day Weekend. These do not look like these will be particularly widespread so I wouldn't cancel your holiday plans over it just yet. Highs over the holiday weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Warmer temperatures and better chances at thunderstorms will return starting Tuesday and continuing through the remainder of next week.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: ENE 3-7 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.