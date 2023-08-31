A nice break from the heat and humidity will be around the next couple of days

August wraps up today with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. After starting in the 60s this morning, high temperatures this afternoon reach the mid-80s. Lower humidity will make for a great day to be outside!
Clouds will increase this evening ahead of a weak disturbance that brings a small chance for showers Friday. Tomorrow will not be a washout and many of you will stay dry. Any showers still around will fade away in time for high school football games Friday night.
Labor Day weekend looks great! Every day will feature a good bit of sunshine and warmer temperatures. The summer heat makes a return next week as highs climb back into the 90s with small afternoon chances of showers starting on Wednesday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.