A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Madison and northeastern Limestone Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 638 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Madison, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Ardmore, Triana, Alabama A And M University and Marshall Space Flight Center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH