A neighbor reflects on the man who died in a Madison house fire Wednesday night

One man died in a house fire in Madison on Wednesday night, and a neighbor explains why he will be missed.
Investigators said 72-year-old Charles David Douthat tried to escape the blaze in his house on Conger Road, but they found him just inside his front door, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say the fire started on the first floor and then spread to the attic. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Douthat's neighbor, Brianna Glaze, said he was a staple to this neighborhood.
"Mr. David was a very, very nice gentleman," Glaze said. "He would sit in his garage with the garage door open about five to six hours a day, wave at everyone that came by."
Glaze said Douthat lived alone and struggled with mobility issues, so her daughter would bring Douthat's trash to and from the road every week to make his life easier. During the holidays, Glaze says Douthat would have treats for the neighborhood kids and always ensured each kid got the treat they wanted before turning in for the night.
"Always had treats for the kids, every holiday," Glaze said. "Every Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas - he always had a treat for my daughter across the street and took the time out of his day to ask how everyone was in the family."
The back portion of the house appeared to have the most damage on the exterior and some significant damage around the chimney.
There is no word on how bad the damage is inside the house, and investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of this fire but said they have no reason to suspect foul play.
Glaze said the neighborhood will miss him and the presence he had.