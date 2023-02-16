A neighbor reflects on the man who died in a Madison house fire Wednesday night

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 17.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Jackson and
Madison Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO LATE SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 7.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.5 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 39 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.

A neighbor reflects on the man who died in a Madison house fire Wednesday night

Charles Douthat's home

Charles Douthat's home.

 Georgia Clark

One man died in a house fire in Madison on Wednesday night, and a neighbor explains why he will be missed. 

Investigators said 72-year-old Charles David Douthat tried to escape the blaze in his house on Conger Road, but they found him just inside his front door, and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say the fire started on the first floor and then spread to the attic. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Douthat's neighbor, Brianna Glaze, said he was a staple to this neighborhood.

"Mr. David was a very, very nice gentleman," Glaze said. "He would sit in his garage with the garage door open about five to six hours a day, wave at everyone that came by."

Glaze said Douthat lived alone and struggled with mobility issues, so her daughter would bring Douthat's trash to and from the road every week to make his life easier. During the holidays, Glaze says Douthat would have treats for the neighborhood kids and always ensured each kid got the treat they wanted before turning in for the night.

"Always had treats for the kids, every holiday," Glaze said. "Every Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas - he always had a treat for my daughter across the street and took the time out of his day to ask how everyone was in the family."

The back portion of the house appeared to have the most damage on the exterior and some significant damage around the chimney.

Damage to the back of Douthat's home

Damage to the back of Douthat's home. 

There is no word on how bad the damage is inside the house, and investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of this fire but said they have no reason to suspect foul play.

Glaze said the neighborhood will miss him and the presence he had.

