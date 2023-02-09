A mother from Madison Co. is found guilty of manslaughter in the death of her son

A Madison Co. mother was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of her 1-year-old son.
Investigators say Aleisha Parker was found by her husband near their 13-month-old son Dante's playpen with a gun, and that he tried to take the gun from her, it went off and sent a round into the playpen, killing Dante.
Initially, Parker said she fell down the stairs with the gun in hand, and it went off. However, the autopsy showed there was gunshot residue around the gunshot wound, which invalidated her claims.
Her defense attorney, Larry Marsili, said they appreciated the jury's deliberation, but this was not how they wanted this trial to end.
"Mrs. Parker has always maintained that this was entirely an accidental shooting, and it's an unfortunate situation - there's no winners in a case like this," Marsili said.
Parker has been out on bond since her arrest in 2018, but today, she was booked into the Madison county jail with a bond of $100,000.
The prosecution in the case was aiming for a verdict of reckless murder, which could get parker 20 years to life in prison.
However, after the deliberation today, they believe the jury came to the proper conclusion.
"We're very pleased with the verdict," said Shauna Barnett, the prosecuting attorney. "We think that the verdict is fare. We trust our Madison County juries; they always do a good job for us."
Manslaughter can carry up to 20 years in prison, but Parker's defense is hoping for a probationary sentencing, and they also plan to discuss an appeal.
"I anticipate that there will likely be grounds for appeal that we will talk about and explore," Marsili said.
Parker's sentencing hearing will be on April 27th.