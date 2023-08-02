A mostly dry Wednesday, but rain chances are going up tomorrow

Wednesday will be another warm but pleasant day for early August standards. Highs reach the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. A weakening complex of storms may bring a few light showers this afternoon but most of North Alabama will stay dry.
The active summer weather pattern returns Thursday. Several clusters of storms are expected to dive into the region from the northwest tomorrow and Friday. Some of these late-week storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
Scattered storms are sticking around this weekend. Storm chances will be slightly lower which means the heat and humidity will be more noticeable. Highs reach the low to mid-90s while the heat index likely climbs into the 100-105 degree range Saturday and Sunday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: Light and variable.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.