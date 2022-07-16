A mostly dry and hot weekend for North Alabama

Another hot weekend is underway for North Alabama. Forecast highs Saturday are in the mid to upper 90s. Similar to yesterday, humidity levels are fairly low for mid July standards. This will keep feels like temperatures in check today. Nonetheless, make sure you take it easy outside! There is a tiny chance for one or two downpours this afternoon, mainly in northeast Alabama. Nearly all of us will remain dry. Overnight lows are in the mid 70s as additional cloud cover keeps us a bit warmer.
Unfortunately, our small reprieve in the humidity ends today. Spotty showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening as moisture filters in. Widespread rain moves in Sunday night and Monday ahead of a slow moving front. Rainfall totals up to one inch are expected before tapering off Monday evening. The front responsible for Monday's rain will stall to our north and eventually wash out. Because of this, the heat and humidity make a full comeback Tuesday and for the rest of next week. Highs remain in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures likely hitting the triple digits.