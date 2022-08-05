A more active pattern begins this weekend

Shower and thunderstorm chances are just a bit higher for your weekend. Neither Saturday nor Sunday are washouts, but rain coverage will peak each afternoon. Any storm will contain heavy rain, lightning, and perhaps some gusty winds. Highs remain in the mid 90s this weekend. We are still watching our next cold front that will likely bring even better rain chances next week. The timing of this cold front is still in flux. For now, the highest rain chances look to be Tuesday through Thursday, but this could change as we get a better idea of when the front moves in. Rainfall amounts around one inch will be common next week, with some spots receiving slightly higher totals.
Thanks to these higher rain chances, we will also be treated to a small cool down. Temperatures fall into the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday before rebounding to near 90 following the passage of the front late next week.