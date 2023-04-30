A medical marijuana plant could be inching closer for Henagar

RX Connections, a medical marijuana company, is hoping they will soon be able to begin construction on a major plant in Henagar.
The company has filed for a license to cultivate marijuana among more than 30 other companies, with the state only licensing five of them on June 12.
"We came here and it truly was like love at first sight," said Troy King, who is the former attorney general of Alabama and who currently works for compliance with RX Connections.
King said when he was running for attorney general years ago, North Alabama was the deciding area for victories or losses. Along with having good relations with people in the area, he felt building their headquarters in Henagar is a perfect fit.
Over the past decade, medical marijuana has taken the country by storm, with doctors citing its use as not a gateway drug to others, but instead useful for treating chronic pain and some illnesses.
Chris Polaszek, the chief legal officer for the company, said if the state grants them a license, they plan on building a factory between 35-40,000 square feet.
King said he knows people can have common misconceptions about marijuana businesses and said RX Connection will be different.
"What we propose to do is going to be a high-tech facility," said King. "[It] maintains patient privacy, places it at a premium, maintains the security of the project [and] it's highly regulated."
The DeKalb County Economic Development Authority Board said they are excited the project will not only create jobs, but will have an impact of more than $40 million in the area.
Polaszek said there will be job opportunities for all.
"From your entry-level, hey, I've never done anything [like this] before," said Polaszek. "To more advanced training opportunities in running a processing facility."
Most important of all to both King and Polaszek, they want to make sure they forge healthy and positive relationships with their community.
"You want to go somewhere where people want you," said King. "I don't want to be that stray dog that everybody kicks, I want to be the guy that people say, this is great."
On Tuesday, May 2, the city and RX Connections are hosting a night for the community to ask questions about the business and what its impact might be on the area if the business's request for a license is approved.
The event will take place at the Henagar Community Center at 6 p.m.