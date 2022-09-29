A marine sent a letter back to North Alabama decades ago while on deployment and it just arrived

It started with a request 31 years ago for some sand for a North Alabama woman's collection sent to a marine deployed in the Middle East and ended this month with a special delivery.
Kevin Robinson was deployed with the Marine Corps in 1990- 1991 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm and says he mailed a small bag of sand from Saudi Arabia after receiving the request from Vicki Rutherford, the mother of a fellow marine who wrote him wishing him well. She explained her collection of rocks and sand from around the world and Robinson followed through with the request, mailing the envelope and the sand back to the address in Chalybeate on CR 214 in Lawrence County. The letter was postmarked January, 1991.
But it never arrived.
"She evidently never received it," Robinson said.
Skip ahead to earlier this month and an obviously aged parcel ended up inside the mailbox at Rutherford's former home, she is now deceased and the home was sold.
"The person who bought the house is my daughter's boyfriend," Robinson explained the almost unbelievable plot twist during an interview with WAAY 31 Wednesday. "He sat there and looked at it for several minutes, and realized that was my name."
Yes, the envelope, somehow re-entered the US mail stream and was delivered 31 years later.
"It sat somewhere for several years, before it made its way back into the system," Robinson said with a smile.
Our newsroom reached out to the USPS who investigated the issue and offered an apology for this delayed delivery.
"The Postal Service strives to provide the best possible service to our customers, and we are disappointed when we fail to do so. Letters or packages that are misaddressed or sent to the wrong address are usually returned or sent to the correct address right away. In this specific case, we apologize for the clearly unacceptable time frame for returning this mailpiece to the customer," USPS spokesperson Debra Jean Fetterly wrote.
"Although we can’t provide a definite reason for the delay, there are various things that could have happened. On rare occasions, we locate mail in equipment that was supposedly empty. The Postal Service takes every step possible to ensure we clear all equipment of mail, but an occasional piece may remain unseen for a long period of time. This may have been the case here. As soon as the mailpiece was discovered, it was promptly sent back to the customer. We ask that the customer accept our apology and allow us to continue working hard to regain their confidence in our service.”
While we will never know where the letter was sitting for all these years, it's a final delivery that means even more now to the families on both sides of the stamp.
"We are coming up with ideas what to do with the sand, we are going to sit her and think about how we are going to honor her," Robinson said.