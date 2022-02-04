A man was stabbed 13 times in 1994. It took almost 30 years to find one of the paramedics who saved him

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 815 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday night. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 01/17/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&