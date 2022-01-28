'A man masturbating in the children's section': Mother searches for man who exposed himself at Huntsville bookstore

A casual trip to the local bookstore is now a haunting memory for one mother, who says she saw a man openly fondling himself in the children's section.
"I would never have thought that going to Barnes & Noble that day with my family like, that would happen to us," says Whitney Routon.
Last Monday, Routon walked into the Barnes & Noble in Jones Valley excited to buy a new book with her five-year-old son.
"We were walking around the children's section and I noticed that a guy was kind of following us, following us distantly," says Routon.
Next thing she knows, she says, "I just happened to glance down and I saw that he had his... private parts out."
She quickly grabbed her son before he saw anything, and ran to tell an employee. She saw him leaving the store and yelled, "It was you! You were less than 6 feet from me pleasuring yourself with my five-year-old right beside me!"
The man left before the cops showed up, but Routon says this could be a recurring problem.
"Apparently this, according to the café employee there, this was like a recurring thing. They've been trying to catch this guy for a year," she says.
The Huntsville Police Department have not confirmed any previous incidents at Barnes & Noble, but are actively investigating Routon's case. With no video evidence from the store, investigators are relying on Routon's memory.
"Unfortunately, he was wearing a mask, and a hat, so I can only see that startled deer in headlights look and unfortunately I can't identify the part that I saw the most, and that recurs in my head over and over," she says.
It's a memory that has been keeping her up at night ever since.
"I can't get that image out of my head of that man, and I'm just really blessed that my child didn't have to see that," says Routon holding back tears.
WAAY31 has reached out to the local Barnes & Noble for comment, but have not heard back at this time.