A mainly dry, hot and hazy Wednesday forecast

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible near and south of the Tennessee River this afternoon before quickly clearing out this evening. Tonight will be mostly clear with seasonable lows in the mid-60s.
Rain showers will be few and far between on Wednesday as slightly drier air moves in. Highs will return to the upper 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies. It may be hazy at times as Canadian wildfire smoke passes overhead.
A cold front will bring the Tennessee Valley scattered showers late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Conditions will then likely dry out by Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs both Thursday and Friday will drop the low and mid-80s.
Highs will bounce back close to 90 on Saturday under mainly sunny skies. Stormy weather will likely return on Sunday, especially late in the day. We may have the ingredients in place for severe weather during this time. Stay tuned for future updates.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: W 3-6 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated PM showers. Chance of rain: 10%. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: WNW 4-12 MPH.