A Madison man's trip home to Turkey comes as the nation is rocked with earthquakes

A Madison man is in Turkey after Monday night's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. This is the second quake the nation has faced this month.
Canan Taş has been in Turkey since last week, two weeks after the first earthquake leveled much of the country. And today, he recounted what it was like experiencing the 6.4 magnitude quake that happened Monday night. Tash says he was on facetime with his wife when it happened.
"Everything started to shake suddenly," Taş said. "She was also kinda of really scared and afraid because she's all the way in Madison and I'm over here and she's just watching everything shaking."
Taş said his trips to his hometown of Tarsus are for fun and reconnecting, but this trip has been a different experience.
"This time, it's all about everyone's scared. Like we are all here, but everyone's scared."
Taş said he and his brother have been taking turns on watch duty, waiting for another earthquake to hit. Turkish officials have warned of the possibility of another quake in the coming weeks.
Turkish officials have reported more than 290 people were injured in the Monday night earthquake, and thousands are still displaced since the quake on Feb. 6th. As of now, the death toll from that quake is roughly 44,000 people.
Taş is the Vice President of the Turkish American Association of Alabama, and says you can donate to the people of Turkey through links on their website at alabamaturks.org.