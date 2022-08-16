A look inside Decatur Fire & Rescue's new fire station 5 on Danville Road

We're getting a first look at the new fire station in Decatur, replacing a decades old one built in 1962 on Danville Road and Presbyterian Drive.
The new fire station is just down the street, still on Danville Rd, right across from Austin Middle School.
It's a more than three million dollar project that is almost complete.
Decatur Fire & Rescue Chief Tracy Thornton says perhaps the most noticeable difference is the size of the fire station which will better accommodate newer firetrucks.
Firefighters also have their own room in the new location.
The firehouse is ADA compliant as well.
It's also a pull-through station meaning fire crews won't have to stop traffic on busy Danville Road anymore to back into the firehouse.
Chief Thornton says the project did run a little bit behind because of supply chain issues and things like that.
There are some touch-ups left to do and they're waiting on some furniture, but the firehouse in now in service.
"It's great to have this for the city," Decatur Fire & Rescue Chief Tracy Thornton said. "It's great to have this for the guys on the fire department. They deserve to have a nice station. We're really proud of it."
If you'd like to see the new fire station a ribbon cutting is being held on Sept. 8th at 1:30.
The The Grisham Group purchased the building where the fire house once stood and it will eventually be a real estate office.