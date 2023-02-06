A look at the investigative process after an officer-involved shooting in Alabama

Over the weekend, North Alabama saw two officer-involved shootings: one in Cherokee, and the other in Huntsville.
Since both cases are under investigation, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave.
Everette Johnson is president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police. He did not get into any specifics about the officer-involved shootings that took place Feb. 4, but he did elaborate Monday on what these investigations typically look like.
Johnson said there are several questions that are presented throughout the investigation: "Did the officer have the criteria to defend himself? Was there an immediate threat to his safety or the safety of the public? Did the offender have the means to harm that officer or to the members of the public, and was that offender having the intent to cause harm?"
If those criteria are met, then the officers are usually justified in using force.
Johnson said investigators will present their findings to the district attorney's office, who can then present the findings to a grand jury.
How long that process takes varies from case to case.
In regards to the two officer-involved shootings that happened Saturday, the Cherokee case centers on the death of Jason Harbin. The Cherokee Police Department says they, alongside the Colbert County Sheriff's Office, were responding to a welfare check for a person being held against their will.
In Huntsville, police say they responded to a domestic violence call about midnight Saturday and were "attempting to make contact with an armed individual and that person was shot and killed." The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the man killed as 49-year-old Christopher Robin Osborne.