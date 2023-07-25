A little warmer Tuesday, small chance for afternoon showers

Tuesday will be a few degrees warmer than Monday. Highs reach the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. A few of you may see a quick shower this afternoon but most will stay dry.
Our next heat wave begins to take hold Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s through the weekend. Feels like temperatures peak in the 100 to 105 degree range each afternoon. While no heat alerts are expected at this time, be sure to take precautions outside over the next few days.
Aside from typical Summer pop up downpours, rain chances are pretty low for at least the next week.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very isolated showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SW 5 MPH.