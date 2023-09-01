A little breezy for Friday night football games

Hello September! The chance of a few isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two will also stick around into the afternoon hours today, we are not expecting severe weather. Any shower that's left should be out of our hair before the kick off of Friday night football, but it will be breezy this evening for the games.
Today's highs will be in the middle 80s so we are still comfortable for the first day of September. The temperatures are up for Saturday and Sunday but the good news is, that the humidity levels are down. A shower very early in the morning on Saturday will be possible but most will stay dry. Sunshine sticks around Sunday and even Labor Day Monday. High temperatures will sit in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Isolated rain is in the forecast for late next week but chances are very low right now.
TODAY: Isolated showers. Breezy this afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower early. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.