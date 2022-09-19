A literary trip inside a hurricane with Goldsmith-Schiffman's second grade

Today, Goldsmith-Schiffman's second graders got to take a fun and exciting literary trip inside a hurricane with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello and the famous Ms. Frizzle.
These students learned about the key ingredients needed for meteorological disturbances to form and then the transformations that those disturbances go through as they become a strong hurricane over the ocean.
Second grade talked about not only how certain weather phenomena form but also why the form in the first place. They asked wonderful questions about the common the weather conditions we see in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. They also learned all about what it's like to be a meteorologist and how to have a career on tv.
Each student took home a WAAY 31 Kid-pack with coloring pages, stickers, and a WAAY 31 StormTracker Safety Guide which will answer all of the weather questions that we didn't get to today, as well as list important safety tips for these kiddos to refer to during severe weather. They also got an insiders-tour of StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet.
Thank you, Goldsmith-Schiffman, for hosting the StormTracker Dream Team! We loved spending the afternoon with you!