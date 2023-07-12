A lifelong Madison County resident turns 103 and recalls her life

Alive for over a century and still going strong!
Nell Long of Owens Cross Roads turns 103 Wednesday, and WAAY 31 spent the afternoon with Nell at her home and got to know her. She said she has been excited about her party and looks forward to seeing all her family and friends. And when you've been alive this long, you're bound to have a lot!
Long was born on July 12, 1920, in New Hope, Alabama, and her great-great-great grandfather is one of the first settlers of Huntsville's Jones Valley. A 400-acre farm is where she spent her childhood. Riding horses with her father and helping her mother tend to her garden and milk cows.
"She had flower beds, flower gardens all around the house, so I helped her with that and kept the weeds out of there," said Long.
She has kept her own garden for decades, and some of the plants are passed down from her mother.
But gardening is not her only hobby; she considers herself quite the navigator and keeps an atlas on her while she goes on long rides with her friend Anne.
"You get on this road right here, and she said, 'Oh my goodness, I'm glad you're with me. I wouldn't have known how to get off of here,'" Long said.
At 103, she keeps herself presentable in case someone wants to take her out, and when asked about her red hair, she said she is gray hair avoidant.
"There ain't gone be no gray hair up there," Long said. "As long as I got 50 cents or whatever, there won't be no gray hair on that head."
Long said she is most grateful for her health.
"Of course, I walk with a walker, and I'm just thankful that I can still get up and get around and certainly got my right mind," Long said.
On her 103rd trip around the sun, her best advice is to get out, be social, and enjoy life.
"Keep in touch with people!" Long said. "I have a lot of friends, and I think that's what you need to do. You need to keep in touch with people and you need to keep doing things and going - you know, don't just sit down and look at the wall."
Another thing about Long is that she and her late husband, James Long, lived on the land where Redstone Arsenal is before the arsenal was even there.
Her roots in Madison County run deep, and she says she is thankful to be here still and see those roots deepen with her family.