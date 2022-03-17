A Leopard among Tigers: Athens native Chandler Leopard along for the ride with Auburn

It’s been a historic year for Auburn Tigers Basketball.
This season, the team held the top spot in the AP Poll for the first time, won a program-record 15 SEC games and went undefeated at home for the first time in more than 20 years. All that culminated in an SEC regular-season title and Athens native Chandler Leopard has been there for all of it.
“It's been pretty amazing just to be a part of it,” Leopard said, “all the work you put in during the summer and during the year, it's like a constant grind, and just to see us like be successful ... it’s been incredible to witness.”
Leopard knows the Tigers well because he’s one of them. The guard appeared in nine games this season -- all wins. Though the Athens High School alum has only played 12 minutes this season, it's full of moments he’ll never forget. But the SEC title stands above the rest.
“Coming out of high school, I never thought I’d ever be a part of something like that,” he said. “I know my family got to be there. That was like really big for us.”
“That’s gonna be a moment I can tell my kids about one day. It really meant a lot to me,” he added.
Though Leopard’s not on the travel roster for the tournament, he’lll still be doing his part for the team, helping them prepare for Friday’s first-round matchup with Jacksonville State in Greenville South Carolina.
“They’re gonna bus us down there, so we’re gonna get to watch and be in the stands, practice with them down there. So I think it’ll be pretty cool to be down there and just get to experience as maybe like a fan aspect,” Leopard said, “getting to experience it will be pretty cool.”
Seconded-seeded Auburn is heavily favored against the Gamecocks but many see the Tigers as a real title contender and Leopard is among them.
“I mean I definitely do. I think, as long as we stick to our game plan and definitely just play with effort and energy, we’ll be, definitely, just able to compete for the championship.”