Lawrence County farm still rebuilding after January's severe weather

A Lawrence County farmer is still rebuilding after a tornado touched down near his property on Jan. 12.
Larry LouAllen is passionate about his work and farm in Moulton, so when he left his basement on Jan. 12 to see it almost wiped out, he said he was devastated. In moments like that, he said, it takes a moment to recuperate and get a game plan. LouAllen says without the help of his lifelong community, he would not be ready to open back up in a couple of months.
"I just thank the community and look forward to opening in the spring and seeing everybody come out getting flowers and vegetable plants and have a smiling face and picking strawberries," LouAllen said.
The farm is working now to reinforce the greenhouses.
The farm's insurance did not cover the $173,000 in damage, and FEMA assistance has not been offered to Lawrence County despite the amount of damage that occurred across the county.
Louallen said his county and farm should have been included in that relief.
"I most definitely think we should've been, but you know they've got a threshold," LouAllen said. "And it's devastating to me because it was me personally that got hit, you know what the big dollars was, I don't know, but I think we should've been included."
They have been piecing back together what they can, and the Moulton community came together the day after the tornado to help them rebuild.
"We had at least 40 people here each day helping - it was great," LouAllen said. "The community came out - some of the merchants in town brought food, so it was a good turnout."
LouAllen says at least 85% of their business goes into the local area, and it made him quite emotional to see that community turn around and give back to them.
The farm has even begun growing new seedlings and crops and is working on getting the majority of its operations back up and running by the spring.
LouAllen Farms is expected to open the third weekend of March and have strawberries ready to pick, along with all of the other produce they offer during the spring.