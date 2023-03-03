A Huntsville man is one of two killed by falling trees in North Alabama

A Huntsville man was one of two killed in North Alabama by falling trees during Friday's server weather.
The victim's name has not been released, but he was 63 years old and was pronounced dead at the Hillwood Drive scene.
The family's pastor said they still have family that must be told about the death, so the victim's name will not be released until all family has been informed. His family was devastated and did not want to speak.
First responders arrived at the scene around 1:42 p.m. after receiving a call that a tree had fallen on a man in his backyard. According to officials, he was picking up limbs after the worst of today's severe weather passed. Officials suspect the tree was weakened during the storm, and the high wind gust caused the tree to fall.
The investigation is ongoing.