Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A Huntsville man is one of two killed by falling trees in North Alabama

  0
Hillwood Drive

Hillwood Drive 

 Georgia Clark

A Huntsville man was one of two killed in North Alabama by falling trees during Friday's server weather.

The victim's name has not been released, but he was 63 years old and was pronounced dead at the Hillwood Drive scene.

The family's pastor said they still have family that must be told about the death, so the victim's name will not be released until all family has been informed. His family was devastated and did not want to speak.

First responders arrived at the scene around 1:42 p.m. after receiving a call that a tree had fallen on a man in his backyard. According to officials, he was picking up limbs after the worst of today's severe weather passed. Officials suspect the tree was weakened during the storm, and the high wind gust caused the tree to fall.

The investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on this story.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

