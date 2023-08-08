A Huntsville coffee shop is closing, along with some other small businesses in the area

Despite Huntsville's continuous growth, the restaurant and brewery scene is taking a hit as some businesses close over the summer.
Off Beat Coffee Studio is in a pretty high-traffic area, Campus 805, known for its bars and restaurants, all packed into an old middle school.
However, one thing Off Beat owner Kyle Husband said hurt them is people forgetting some of these businesses are open during the day too. Off Beat opened in 2018, and before the pandemic, Husband felt like they had broken the stigma that campus 805 is only for the evenings. But once the pandemic hit, and they were lucky if they made twenty bucks a day, it's been hard to get that steady foot traffic back.
The thing that has played the largest role in their closing, according to Husband, is the high prices of the products that make and hold their coffee.
"I think my prices on paper cups have tripled in the past year and a half or so, and you know that with all of the wholesale items increasing, we've had to increase our prices, and it's hard; it's just a hard balancing act."
Husband says he will miss the people aspect of his business and that owning a company does not have to be forever. The memories mean just as much, no matter how long it lasted.
Off Beat Coffee Studio will be open until August 21. ToyBox Bistro closed on August 5, and will have a cash only sale of items from their restaurant on August 12. In Madison, Bowler Hat Brewing Company's last day open will be August 11. Fractal Brewing Company closed on July 31. Salty Nut Brewery also closed on July 31.