'A huge success for us': William Darby's wife on ex-Huntsville officer's overturned murder conviction

The murder conviction for former Huntsville Police Officer William "Ben" Darby was overturned on Friday, meaning the case will eventually head back to trial court.
Darby's wife, Keelin Darby, spoke exclusively to WAAY 31's Brittany Harry on Monday.
She says the move is certainly a step in the right direction, but they aren't out of the woods just yet.
"This is a huge success for us and we're looking forward to the next steps," Keelin Darby said.
Keelin Darby says she found out Friday morning that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed her husband's murder conviction.
"I found out and I just asked God to get him to call me because I can't contact him," Keelin said. "About 10 minutes went by and he called me, and the phone connected and he said hey and I said he we won the appeal. I started crying. He was really happy."
The appeal claims the court failed to give the jury requested information related to self-defense and Darby's job as a police officer.
"In Alabama all officers are trained the way that Ben Darby was, the way that I am, the way that the Huntsville Police Department is," Keelin said. "So the fact that the courts are recognizing that and allowing that to be precedent now is a huge deal."
She also says it sends a positive message to law enforcement.
Keelin said she'd like to see some changes when Darby's case goes to trial again, including being able to be in the courtroom to support her husband.
"I'd like to see the jury properly instructed as they weren't this past time and that's what the appeal court obviously came out through," Keelin said.
"I'd like to see the jury to be able to hear the whole facts of this case, to hear all of the evidence. Exculpatory evidence that wasn't allowed for the jury to be heard, that needs to be heard. It makes a difference in the outcome of this case. Ben is not a murderer."
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is reviewing the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals decision now.
He has 11 more days to decide whether or not to dispute it.
Darby's attorney says he doesn't anticipate that happening, which could mean Darby would be able to post bond.
