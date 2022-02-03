‘A huge part of our family’: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy to Covid-19

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their own this week, a veteran deputy who Sheriff Nick Welden described as a superhero and huge part of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office family.
Deputy Steve Bobbitt died Thursday at Huntsville Hospital due to complications from Covid-19, according to the sheriff’s office. The office said he’d been with the department for 13 years and “never missed an opportunity to say a kind word.”
“This is tough,” Welden said. “It has hit home once again, and it hurts bad.”
Welden said he keeps thinking it just can't be true.
“Steve was one of a kind, and I know all would agree on that,” he said. “He was one of the nicest, most professional men I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. He was in a league of his own that very few men will ever be a part of.”
Welden said Bobbitt was known for never looking down on anyone and for being there when someone needed him. The sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday that they will work to honor Bobbitt’s memory and follow his example.
Bobbitt leaves behind a wife, two daughters, two sons-in-law, a brother and a granddaughter, according to his obituary. Visitation is planned for Friday evening and Saturday before the funeral service.