‘A huge part of our family’: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy to Covid-19

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is possible, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Localized areal and
flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Cullman, DeKalb,
Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

‘A huge part of our family’: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy to Covid-19

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their own this week, a veteran deputy who Sheriff Nick Welden described as a superhero and huge part of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office family. 

Deputy Steve Bobbitt died Thursday at Huntsville Hospital due to complications from Covid-19, according to the sheriff’s office. The office said he’d been with the department for 13 years and “never missed an opportunity to say a kind word. 

“This is tough,” Welden said. “It has hit home once again, and it hurts bad.” 

Welden said he keeps thinking it just can't be true. 

“Steve was one of a kind, and I know all would agree on that,” he said. “He was one of the nicest, most professional men I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. He was in a league of his own that very few men will ever be a part of.” 

Welden said Bobbitt was known for never looking down on anyone and for being there when someone needed him. The sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday that they will work to honor Bobbitt’s memory and follow his example. 

Bobbitt leaves behind a wife, two daughters, two sons-in-law, a brother and a granddaughter, according to his obituary. Visitation is planned for Friday evening and Saturday before the funeral service. 

