A hot weekend with limited rain chances

Saturday is the transition day in for north Alabama. Not in terms of the heat, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but a transition in humidity levels. The drier than normal air that moved in behind Wednesday's cold front will be replaced by gradually higher humidity from out of the south. Saturday is still tolerable humidity by mid July standards but enough moisture will be in place Sunday for higher rain chances.
Summertime pop-up showers and storms return Sunday afternoon and evening. Higher coverage of showers and storms is expected by Monday morning and afternoon. No severe weather is expected.
Rain winds down after sunset Monday, with most spots picking up between a 0.10" to 0.50" rain. Monday's system won't be enough to put a dent in our drought concerns.
The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows little progress in North Alabama despite the last few rounds of rain we have seen. Most of our area remains in an "Abnormally Dry" or "Moderate Drought" stage at the moment.
The heat continues following Monday's rain, as highs reach the mid-90s for most of next week.