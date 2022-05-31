A hot start to June on Wednesday

It'll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday is our last quiet day before a cold front brings back rain and storms. Until the front passes, expect another day with a high in the lower 90s again Wednesday.
Isolated showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but more widespread activity will accompany the front later in the day. We won't see prolific rain as amounts should total less than inch in most spots. There also doesn't appear to be much of a signal for severe storms, but the SPC does have North Alabama in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) on Thursday. Damaging wind would be the main concern.
Once the front passes, rain chances drop and we will be drier and cooler Friday with highs in the lower 80s. Nicer weather prevails next weekend, but an isolated shower or storm is possible again during the afternoon starting Sunday.